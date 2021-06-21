SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,937.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $607,000.

GWX stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

