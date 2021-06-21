Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £103.59 ($135.33).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £132.60 ($173.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £321.39. The stock has a market cap of £9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 9,664 ($126.26) and a 1 year high of £136.55 ($178.40).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

