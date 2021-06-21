STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 13,236 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,019,681.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $4,544,492.97.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $145.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.25. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 661.30 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $154.45.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,247,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

