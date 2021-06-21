STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) versus iStar (NYSE:STAR) Head to Head Survey

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares STAG Industrial and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 32.77% 6.48% 3.67% iStar -4.55% -1.98% -0.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STAG Industrial and iStar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $483.41 million 12.56 $202.15 million $1.89 20.12 iStar $530.95 million 2.49 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -20.75

STAG Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

STAG Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.65%. iStar has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.50%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. STAG Industrial pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out -57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. STAG Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats iStar on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

