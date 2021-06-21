Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SCBFF traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $6.50. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

