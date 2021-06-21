Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SCBFF traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $6.50. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

