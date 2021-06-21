Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0316 (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $35.52 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.88 or 0.00684193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00080722 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

