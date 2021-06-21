Starname (IOV) Price Hits $0.0501 on Major Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Starname has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $176,474.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.04 or 0.00694783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00041953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00081232 BTC.

About Starname

Starname is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

