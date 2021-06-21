State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Up 7.6%

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. 795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $767.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

