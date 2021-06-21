Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 65,837 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $57.83 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.