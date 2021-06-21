Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce sales of $251.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.27 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $239.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 480,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STL stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.98. 202,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

