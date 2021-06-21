Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWW. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $68.03. 542,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

