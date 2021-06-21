Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 41,706 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the average volume of 20,050 call options.

TRCH traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 3,156,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,417,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 2.02. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRCH. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 105.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

