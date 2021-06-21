Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

