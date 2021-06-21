STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.36 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $91,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

