Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $108.11 million and approximately $34.62 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00699083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081291 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

