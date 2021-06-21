Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,095.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00700352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00081496 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.