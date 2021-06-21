SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 39.9% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009110 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GaiaDAO (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

