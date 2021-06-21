Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 45,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Progressive stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

