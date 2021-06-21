SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

