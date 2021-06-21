Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

AT&T stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

