Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys 410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.17 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

