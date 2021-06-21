Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.