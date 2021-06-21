Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 536.7% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,658,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 44.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE CCI opened at $194.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.