Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 448,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,742,746. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.