Swarm City Achieves Market Cap of $497,802.85 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $497,802.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

