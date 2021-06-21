SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits Market Cap of $510.09 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One SwissBorg coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001613 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $510.09 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00021738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.00669580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00080312 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.