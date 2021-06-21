Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SYKE has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $53.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

