Sylo Reaches Market Cap of $10.56 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $341,759.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

