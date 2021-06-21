Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,234,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $305,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $265.86 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.40 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.