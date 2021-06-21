T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 9.1% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $272,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,787. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.