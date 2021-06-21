T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 101.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $190.02 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $197.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.71. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

