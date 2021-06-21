TagCoin (TAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,403.99

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded down 35% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. TagCoin has a total market cap of $106,403.99 and approximately $33.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TagCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,069.59 or 0.99682311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00031676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00062073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

Buying and Selling TagCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

