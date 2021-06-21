Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Financial Review

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Talis Biomedical and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 PerkinElmer 0 2 8 0 2.80

Talis Biomedical presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 61.04%. PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $141.73, indicating a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and PerkinElmer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 22.92 -$91.13 million N/A N/A PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 4.47 $727.89 million $8.30 18.16

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 24.19% 36.60% 16.88%

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Talis Biomedical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.