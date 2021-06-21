Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,726,000 after buying an additional 129,663 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.00. 71,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.58. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

