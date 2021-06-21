TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior Acquires 219 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,321.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,198.25.

TRP stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 418,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,199. The firm has a market cap of C$62.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.48. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.13.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.