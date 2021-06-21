TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.13.

TSE:TRP opened at C$63.98 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Also, Director Jay J. White bought 800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$48,888.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,888.36. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,568 and have sold 2,900 shares valued at $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

