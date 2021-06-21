TD Securities Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$13.00

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDI. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MDI opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$706.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.85. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.49 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.