TD Securities Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDI. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of MDI opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$706.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.85. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.49 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.