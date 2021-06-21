Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 821 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

