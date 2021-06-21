Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,643 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FireEye were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in FireEye by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 138,742 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FireEye by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in FireEye by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FEYE stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

