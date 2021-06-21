Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

