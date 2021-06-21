Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

