Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $464,000 Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everbridge were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

EVBG opened at $128.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.02. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

