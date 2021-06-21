TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Up 7%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 215,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,582,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTI shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

