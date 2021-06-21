Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 83.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $29,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $156.31 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

