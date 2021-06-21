Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Up 1.9%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIAOF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

