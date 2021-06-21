TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$29.25 Average PT from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.
T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.
Shares of TSE:T opened at C$27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
