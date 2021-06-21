Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,223 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $7.17 on Monday, hitting $227.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,972. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.