Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

NYSE V traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $233.98. 153,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $455.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

