TerraUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $54.38 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008023 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000255 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,908,368,493 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

