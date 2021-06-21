Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 97.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.69 on Monday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $235.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.